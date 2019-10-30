Application for controversial wind farm on borders of Kilkenny, Laois and Tipperary resubmitted

Extended sight for rotors to 136 sq metres sought!

Lisheen III Wind Farm Limited has applied to Kilkenny County Council for alterations to a previously permitted wind farm development on the Laois/Tipperary/Kilkenny border area.

The company wants to increase the turbine rotor diameter of the six permitted turbines from a maximum of 113 metres to a maximum of 136 metres, while maintaining the overall tip height of up to 156 metres per the permitted development. A ten-year permission is sought.

The area affected are: Graigueadrisly, Laois; Bruckana, Baunmore and Rathpatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny and  Killoran near
Templetuohy, Tipperary.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statemet, Planning Report and Environmental Considerations Report. 