Application for controversial wind farm on borders of Kilkenny, Laois and Tipperary resubmitted

Lisheen III Wind Farm Limited has applied to Kilkenny County Council for alterations to a previously permitted wind farm development on the Laois/Tipperary/Kilkenny border area.

The company wants to increase the turbine rotor diameter of the six permitted turbines from a maximum of 113 metres to a maximum of 136 metres, while maintaining the overall tip height of up to 156 metres per the permitted development. A ten-year permission is sought.

The area affected are: Graigueadrisly, Laois; Bruckana, Baunmore and Rathpatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny and Killoran near

Templetuohy, Tipperary.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statemet, Planning Report and Environmental Considerations Report.