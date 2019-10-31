Acclaimed Kilkenny artist in spotlight at Ireland’s largest art fair

An acclaimed Kilkenny-based artist will be in the spotlight at Art Source, Ireland’s largest art fair, at the RDS from November 15-17.

Jane Willoughby’s keen eye for decoration was on display to a national television audience recently when her house featured on RTÉ’s Home of the Year 2019.

“I wanted to use the whole house as a gallery for my paintings, to show people how they would fit into the interior and complement it,” said Jane, who spends a lot of time in Castlecomer.

Her talent for interior design is apparent in her work which specialises in hand painted panels inspired by art history.

Well-known muralist Jane has designed and implemented large-scale commissioned painted schemes for clients in town and country houses such as Straffan House, Mount Juliet, Deepwell, and Martinstown House. Jane’s pieces are inspired by Renaissance portraiture and are delicately painted on linen and adorned with gold, intended to seamlessly fit into and complement the room in which they are placed.

“Linen is a beautiful surface to work on. I purposefully leave the linen exposed to let it shine through, said Jane.

“My work is textured and purposefully worked with a soft, almost monochromatic palette to draw people in and offer depth to the space where it is displayed. It intentionally recedes rather than jumps out.”

The largest collection of Banksy’s work exhibited on public show in Ireland is also set to feature at Art Source.

Gormleys Fine Art will be showing 12 screen prints by the anonymous UK-based artist and political activist whose original piece Devolved Parliament recently sold for €10.9m.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 15.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

The show features Our Beautiful Earth, a free children’s workshop exploring the beauty of the planet’s ecosystems, where youngsters can work creatively on a variety of subjects.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 15-17, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 15: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 16: 10am-6pm, Sun Nov 17: 10am-6pm.

Art Source is also expanding to Cork for the first time this year, and will be held at City Hall between November 29 to December 1.