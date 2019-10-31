Lions Club hosts 21st annual Wine, Beer and Whiskey Fair at Kilkenny Wine Centre

The Lions Club in association with the Wine Centre are hosting their 21st annual Wine, Beer and Whiskey Fair on this Thursday November 7 from 6pm to 9pm in the Wine Centre, John Street, Kilkenny.

At the launch Padraig Keegan, project leader for Kilkenny Lions Club said he was delighted that this very successful charity event is being hosted this year in the Wine Centre/Sullivan's Taproom which promises to be a great event. On the night, guests will have an opportunity to sample from 70 great Wines, Beers and Whiskeys, as well as gourmet chocolate, cheese and nibbles. All proceeds from the event going to the School of the Holy Spirit, Seville Lodge, Kilkenny

Rodger Curran President Kilkenny Lions Club said they were delighted to team up again with the Wine Centre and congratulated the School of the Holy Spirit for providing an exceptional educational service to children in the Kilkenny and surrounding areas.

Tickets are €20 and can be purchased from the Wine Centre, Lions members, Eventbrite.ie or at the door on the night.