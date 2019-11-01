Kilkenny People columnist Peadar Bairead launches autobiography - at 94 years young

A new book is always a cause for celebration, where the author has an opportunity to unveil his or her new creation to the world. The author and others provide insights and context that enrich the experience of reading the book, and all this is done in a relaxed and friendly setting.

The launch of Peadar Bairéad’s new autobiography ‘Doirse Dé’ recently was definitely that and more.

Anne Fleck-Byrne, Chris Fleck and the staff at Drakelands Nursing Home provided a stunning venue for the occasion at their event room in the Nursing Home.

After an introduction in Irish by Anne, the event continued ‘as Gaeilge’, with the author Peadar Bairéad providing his own insights, and reading a poem from one of his published Irish poetry collections. Other speakers Micheál Ó’Máirtín and then Micheál Ó’Diarmada then provided interesting and often amusing observations on the author and his work. The event concluded with a cake-cutting to officially mark the occasion.

This amazing event was attended by family and friends, colleagues from Peadar’s days at St. Kieran’s College, and interested Gaeilgeoirí living in the area.

The book ‘Doirse Dé’ captures Peadar’s early life on the Mullet peninsula in County Mayo, through his years in clerical colleges, to his teaching years in Mayo, Dublin and finally Kilkenny, where he spent the majority of his career at St. Kieran’s College, first as an Irish teacher, then as Vice-Principal and finally as board member. He has been an influential member of the Kilkenny community for over fifty years, and his Irish language column ‘I mBéal an Phobail’ has been published in the Kilkenny People for over forty of those years!

‘Doirse Dé’ is available from siopaleabhar.com online or in the ‘An Siopa Leabhar’ brick and mortar store on Harcourt St. in Dublin.

Finally - and perhaps the most amazing aspect of this book launch is the age of the author – Peadar Bairéad is 94 years old!!!!

Comhghairdeas a Pheadair, ar an t-éacht mór seo!