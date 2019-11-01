Kilkenny County Council shortlisted for the 2019 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards

Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with 3cea (3 Counties Energy Agency) and Hayes Higgins Partnership, has been shortlisted for the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award, sponsored by Colas Bitumen Emulsions, in advance of the forthcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards, for a pilot project which will see almost 55% of street-lighting retrofitted with energy efficient LED lanterns by the end of 2019.

The Kilkenny Streetlight LED Retrofit pilot project commenced in 2017, kick starting the ongoing energy efficiency retrofit of streetlighting, utilising the energy savings costs and grant aid to fund the works. This has resulted in an annual saving in excess of €150,000 for the lighting energy bill and substantial C02 emission reductions and reduced maintenance costs. The success of the pilot project has allowed Kilkenny County Council to continue on its sustainability journey providing a catalyst for other Local Authorities to follow.

The Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award is just one of 13 category awards which will be presented at the forthcoming Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards. The awards, held in association with ESB, are presented annually in recognition of the achievements of engineers that have demonstrated exceptional engineering skills. As well as identifying leaders within the engineering industry, the awards provide an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the invaluable contribution the engineering profession makes to society.

As part of the shortlist announcement, members of the public are encouraged to vote online for what they consider to be the best overall national Engineering Project of the Year before the midnight deadline of Friday, 8 November. This award is one of the most hotly contested categories with the winner decided by a voting process involving an online public vote and a panel of expert judges.

For further information about the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards and to vote for the Engineering Project of the Year, sponsored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, visit: http://www.engineersireland. ie/awards/excellence-awards. aspx