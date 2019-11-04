Grace to represent Kilkenny at Macra's Queen of the Land Festival

Grace Fitzpatrick will represent Kilkenny Macra at the 55th Annual Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land Festival, which is being organised by members of Offaly Macra na Feirme. The Festival will take place 8th-10th November 2019 in Tullamore, Offaly.

Grace is a 25-year-old beauty therapist from Hugginstown. She is an active member of Mullinavat Macra na Feirme and currently holds the positions of club PRO, county PRO and Mr Personality PRO.

Some of her many hobbies and interests include horse riding, reading and badminton. Grace says that winning the title of the Queen of the Land 2019 would give her the opportunity to give back to Macra na Feirme, who have given her so much.

Grace has a jam-packed schedule for the festival weekend. She will meet with the other 28 finalists for a tour of County Offaly, stopping at Clonmacnoise one of the country’s top visitor attractions, and Dan & Molly’s in Ballyboy, a small thatched pub favoured by locals. That evening, the Queens will return to the town for the Grand Opening at the Tullamore Credit Union at 6pm and followed by Bingo Bongo madness and the very entertaining Dooley Brothers in Hugh Lynches.

Saturday starts early for Grace as she enters her private interview with the judges. This years judges include Denis Delaney, CEO of Tullamore Credit Union; Amii McKeever, Editor of Irish Country Living; and of course, the lovely Louise Crowley of Limerick who won the title last year of Queen of the Land 2018. She will be pampered by the wonderful make up artists and Ritzy’s hairdressers over the weekend.

The hotly anticipated event of the Festival is of course when the Queens meet the Paupers. Each Queen will be matched with a well trained escort who will hold their handbag, steady any nerves and make sure there is nothing in her teeth. And often, for our single Queens, love blooms! The escorts themselves will be put in the hotseat at 3pm in the Phoenix Bar where MC Adam Burke of Enfield Macra will grill them!

But later that evening is the girls turn to take the stage. At 6pm, the Queens begin their on-stage interviews in the Bridge House Hotel with MC Will Falkner, the much loved Midlands 103 DJ. Once Grace finishes on stage, she can let her hair down and party! The entertainment line up is massive this year with Joe Wynne, the Groomsmen, DJ Jason, Big Generator and, iRadio DJ and 1990’s hitmaker, DJ Mark McCabe!! Tickets to the Friday night will be in huge demand so buy online or get there early to avoid disappointment!

On Sunday morning, the Queens meet with the local people at Sunday Mass in the Church of the Assumption Tullamore. Later they meet for Craic & Ceol in the Old Harbour Bar and when the Queens all scarper off to get ready, the Escorts can be found there still up to minutes before the Black Tie Banquet.

The four course meal is hosted in the Bridge House Hotel’s charming Charleville Suite and brings everyone together over good food and conversation for one last time before the weekend ends. All followed by band the LOLs and a DJ till late, Sunday night is arguably the greatest night of the three. Interrupted only at midnight to announce the winner of the 2019 Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land!

More information and tickets for all three nights of the Festival are available on www.queenofthelandfestival.com.