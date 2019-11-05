Enjoy Bangers and Mash and support Kilkenny Samaritans

The Samaritans will hold their Bangers and Mash Lunch in The Pembroke Hotel, Patrick Street on Thursday from 12.30 to 2.30pm.

The Samaritans provide support to anyone experiencing emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

With demand for their services in the Kilkenny/Carlow area continually on the rise, the annual lunch helps raise vital funds towards the running of the service. Donation is €10.



Lunch in style

Super Valu, Market Cross will supply their award winning sausages for the event.

With Deegan’s Fruit & Vegetable Suppliers donating the potatoes, the staff of the Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel will prepare and serve up the lunch in style.

“Thousands of people in the Kilkenny/Carlow area experience mental health issues each year,” said Tracy Millea, patron of the Samaritans.

“The Samaritans offer a crucial listening service to help those in need. I am delighted to help draw attention to this very worthy event.

Draws Crowd

The annual Bangers and Mash lunch always draws a great crowd. For just €10 you can taste the delights of Super Valu’s award winning sausages and the Pembroke’s famous onion gravy while at the same time supporting the Samaritans.”

“Unfortunately demand for the services of the Samaritans continues to rise in the Kilkenny/Carlow area,” said Colette Shannon, Samaritans Kilkenny & Carlow.

“Monies raised from this lunch allows our volunteers to provide vital support and services for those most in need in our community.

“Drop in and enjoy a nice lunch,” she added. “We would really appreciate people’s support on the day.”