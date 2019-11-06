Masked raiders target house in Cuffesgrange

Gardaí are investigatinga burglary that occurred at a house in the Grange lower area of Cuffesgrange on Saturday.

The incident occurred between 5.30pm and 5.45pm. The homeowner returned home to find two males in his property.

The two men fled the scene in a vehicle heading in the direction of Callan/Cuffesgrange. Both men were wearing thin puffer jackets and balaclavas. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Thomastown on (056) 7754150.