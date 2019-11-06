Kilkenny - A free of charge pre-Christmas shop in Kilmoganny opening times

Take it or Leave it, Fabulous and Free, the pre-Christmas pop-up shop for Kilmoganny, where all items will be given away free of charge has annonced ita opening times.

No charge, no donation, no money needed at all. No tricks, no small print. Everything will be given away free to support recycling, to help people source Christmas presents, new seasonal outfits, books, games and homeware.

It will open in st Eoghan's Centre in the centre of the village from Monday, November 25 to Saturday, December 14.

Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am to 12pm noon. Saturday 2 to 4pm

If you are interested in supporting this unique community venture start clearing, tidying and putting aside delightful things that you no longer need. All donated goods of excellent quality, excluding electrical items, duvets and pillows, will be much appreciated. The list of items that will are acceptable is long: books, CDs, DVDs, clothes, bags, belts, shoes, towels, sheets, garden tools, hammers, saws, ornaments, mugs, pictures, mirrors, hats, jewellery, small items of furniture, vases, kitchenware, games, sewing baskets, threads, wool, knitting needles, art and craft items, jigsaws and toys.