Appeal over assault causing harm to youth in Kilkenny City

A young man was hospitalised following a violent assault on Patrick Street on Halloween night.

The incident occurred at 8.50pm. A male in his teens was assaulted by a group of youths and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where it was confirmed he had suffered a broken jaw.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information or any cars with dash-cam footage to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.