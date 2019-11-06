Appeal over assault causing harm to youth in Kilkenny City

A young man was hospitalised following a violent assault on Patrick Street on Halloween night.

The incident occurred at 8.50pm. A male in his teens was assaulted by a group of youths  and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where it was confirmed he had suffered a broken jaw.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information or any cars with dash-cam footage to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.