Kilkenny leads the way in retrofitting projects as grant amounts continue to increase

Homeowners in Kilkenny who want to reduce their carbon footprint, slash their energy bills and enjoy warmer, more comfortable surroundings have drawn down almost €520,000 in grant aid so far this year, according to Junior Minister John Paul Phelan.

His comments come as the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) held its free information event on grants available under the Better Energy Community (BEC) programme at Hotel Kilkenny last night.

“A range of Government funded grants are available to householders to suit their circumstances and scale of retrofit work they wish to undertake,” Minister Phelan explained.

“Over the last year the measures available under these grants have been expanded to promote deeper measures and support the transition away from fossil fuel heating systems.

“Since the introduction of these grants nearly 400,000 homes across the country have received an upgrade, representing nearly one home in five across the country. Kilkenny homeowners have been very keen to avail of supports. In 2016, €867,322 was drawn down in grants in the county. The tally for 2017 was €314,309 and it climbed to €503,877 in 2018. So far this year, €518,113 in grant aid has been earmarked for projects in Kilkenny under the Better Energy Homes, Better Energy Warmer Houses and Warmth and Wellbeing Schemes combined.

“Our advice continues to be for anyone – be they a business, a home owner, a community group or a social enterprise – to engage with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and local, independent agents such as the 3CEA and get the best possible advice. Together, we can make a change and it’s one future generations will thank us for."