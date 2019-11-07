BEWARE - Scam calls with one made to a Kilkenny garda station

Gardai in Kilkenny and Carlow have received reports of several scam calls. One was made to Thomastown Garda Station from an unknown number.

Details of Calls:

• Automated message stating a €600 fraudulent transaction has occurred on your visa card and to dial 1 if this is correct.

• When Number one is dialled a person answers with a foreign accent purporting to be working for a third party Visa Technical support company. Scammer starts off enquiring about an Internet Server Breach.

• Calls are being made to landlines. Do not engage. Hang up. Never discuss or divulge financial information on the phone or internet.