High alert over spate of burglaries in Ballyfoyle area of Kilkenny

Residents in the Ballyfoyle area of Kilkenny City are on high alert following a spate of burglaries in the area yesterday.

Dunmore Text Alert last night sent out a message warning of the incidents, and urging people to report any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to gardaí.

In one incident at a house on the Ballyfoyle Road, the wires of a security light were cut by would-be burglars, who managed to pry open a window before being disturbed by the house alarm.

Anyone with any information should contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056-7775000.