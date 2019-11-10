Seventeen enforcement orders served on food businesses in October

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that during the month of October fourteen Closure Orders, one Improvement Order, and two Prohibition Orders were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and veterinary inspectors in the local authorities.

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

NKD Pizza (Take Away), 9 Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

The Whole Hoggs (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Rathmaiden, Slane, Meath

Euro Corner (Retailer), (Closed area: all of the business except [from 10 October 2019] the grocery in the front of the ground floor, for sales of pre-packed ambient foods only) 13 Broad Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Instanbel Buffet House, 90-91 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1



Ten Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

· Glyde Fries Takeaway, Main Street, Tallanstown, Louth

· Wisla (Retailer), Unit 2, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford

Celtic Pure (Packaged Water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan

· Cloncat Service Station (Retailer), (Closed Activity: Using water sourced from the private well supplying the business for 1. drinking; 2. making hot/cold drinks or ice; 3. food preparation i.e. washing, 4. as an ingredient in any food prepared on premises) Fordstown, Navan, Meath

· Hot & Tasty Foodstall (Take Away), Main Road, Ballyforan, Roscommon

· Indian Moon (Take Away), 3A West Douglas, Douglas, Cork

· C&E (Retailer), (Closed activity: the sale and supply of fresh fish and crustaceans), 19 Catherine Street, Limerick

· U Pick Store (Retailer) Unit 6, Westside Business Centre, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway

· Gabriela's Tea Room (Restaurant), (Closed activity: the manufacture of cakes and confectionery on the premises) Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath

· Camden Rotisserie (under appeal) (Restaurant – Café), 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Glyde Fries Takeaway (Take Away), Main Street, Tallanstown, Louth



One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Celtic Pure Unlimited (Packaged Water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan



One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Neree Mbala (Retailer),10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15



Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in October include: Rodent paw marks were present on dusty shelves; gnaw marks were found on coffee bean bags; two dead rats were found in the dry goods storeroom; the interior of a mincing machine, which is used to mince meat in the production of ready-to-eat meat products, was visibly rusted and dirty internally; the absence of staff food hygiene training records for all food handlers to verify that they had received food hygiene training commensurate with their work activity; a food business did not have the facilities to sell and supply fresh fish and crustaceans as there was no dedicated area for handling the fresh fish and crustaceans; a food worker was handling raw frozen burger meat and not changing gloves when dressing cooked burgers; when management were questioned with regard to two complaints received regarding maggots in fish they could provide no information with regard to traceability of the product or to where the remainder of implicated fish had been disposed of.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI reiterated the need for food businesses to have adequate pest control systems in place and added businesses must operate strict food safety procedures at all times and that they need to be extra vigilant during this busy time of year.

“Seventeen Enforcement Orders in one month is the highest in a month to date this year and this is an unacceptable number. As in recent months, a high number of the Enforcement Orders were associated with issues related to pests and failures in basic staff training. These issues are all preventable and food businesses must ensure that they always adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene. It is imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects. With the busy Christmas period nearly upon us, food businesses must be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the health of their customers. Special attention should be given to food safety training for both full and part-time staff to cope with any extra demand. The FSAI provides advice if food businesses are unsure what their legal obligations are at www.fsai.ie or the FSAI Advice Line, info@fsai.ie,” Dr. Byrne concluded.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.