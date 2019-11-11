St Canice's School Kilkenny are holding a Christmas Fair

The parents, teachers, students and friends of St. Canice’s School are hosting a Pop-Up shopping event in St. Canice’s Community Hall from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, November 17. There will be arts, crafts, gifts, homewares, fashion, food, wellness, along with kids’ crafts, a cake sale, coffee dock, raffle and free door prizes for some lucky shoppers!

The event with a huge number of stalls including: The Snug Room, Miss Captain French Fashions, Friendtex Danish Fashions, Crafty Gifts By Una, Lily Rose, Bodhi Holistic, Sticks & Stones, The Pantry Bakery, Watercolour Artist Edel Treacy, Aloe Living Kilkenny, Buntingfairy, Mad About Flowers, My Skin.ie, Finn & Penny Pet Bandanas and lots more.

It promises to be a great afternoon and an opportunity to shop local. Check out the Facebook page ‘St. Canice’s Christmas Fair’ for more information. Don’t miss out on this great shopping event on our doorstep!