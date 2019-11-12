Family Carers Ireland partner with IT Carlow for certificate course in Family Caring

Family Carers Ireland has partnered with Institute of Technology Carlow to deliver a new Certificate in Family Caring.

The course, launched last night, has been developed to provide family carers with the skills they need to care safely and confidently for a loved one at home.

The QQI Level 6 special purpose award helps participants develop practical care skills, design a person-centred care plan and enhance their skills in communicating effectively with other professionals to meet the needs of their family member or friend.

Three courses have been delivered this year in Bray, Limerick and Newbridge with a further six scheduled for 2020 in Dublin, Cork, Clonmel, Cavan, Roscommon and Mullingar.

The Certificate in Family Caring programme is being delivered through Institute of Technology Carlow’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning. In line with the ethos of lifelong learning, participating family carers are empowered to engage in third-level education, giving them renewed confidence in themselves, their skills and their knowledge.

The initiative has been funded through the Dormant Accounts Fund administered by Pobal, without whose support it would not have been possible.

Feedback from participants to date has been extremely positive:

“I left school at 16 thinking I knew best but always regretted not going on to further education. I have suffered with poor mental health and low self-esteem and was full of anxiety about starting the course. Having completed this course, I feel a new sense of confidence in myself and my ability to look after my loved one but also to look after myself.” (Mariann, Limerick).

Anyone looking for further information on upcoming courses can contact Family Carers Ireland Innovation & Programme Manager Bernadette O'Connor on 061 310 434 or email boconnor@familycarers.ie.