Mooncoin plan seeks 83 new houses in Kilkenny village

Thomas Murray has applied to Kilkenny County Council to build 83 dwelling on the Polerone Road in Mooncoin. The houses consists of two storey, 3 bedroomed and 4 bedroomed, detached and semi-detached dwellinghouses.

The application also envisages site development works, including entrance from Polerone Road and also the installation of all

necessary services, including pumped foul drainage to existing public manholes located in Polerone Road and connection of water from the public main also in Polerone Road.