Kilkenny TD: Ard Fheis will address crisis in childcare/early years sector

Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion launched the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis Clár for 2019 in Dublin this morning with the party’s deputy leader in the Dáil, Pearse Doherty TD, and Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh/Tyrone Michelle Gildernew.

“This morning we published the clár for the 2019 Sinn Féin Ard Fheis which is taking place in Derry this weekend," said Deputy Funchion.

“Over the coming weekend party members will discuss 166 motions across all policy areas and lay out solutions to the critical issues facing citizens across the island. These include the need to deliver a large-scale public housing programme and a range of measures to improve the financial situation of workers and families.

“As Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Children and Youth Affairs I will be speaking about the urgent need to tackle the current crisis in the Childcare/Early Years sector as well as other critical issues concerning lack of access to education for children with additional needs, food poverty and homelessness.

“More than 2,000 Sinn Féin members have registered to attend over the course of the weekend and party president Mary Lou McDonald will deliver her Presidential address at 8.30pm on Saturday evening. We look forward to welcoming people to the North West for the 2019 Ard Fheis.”