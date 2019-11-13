President of Kilkenny's Solicitor's Bar Association expresses dismay over cancellation of High Court sessions

The President of Kilkenny's Solicitor's Bar Association has expressed dismay over the decision by the President of the HIgh Court to cancel the November sessions of Kilkenny High Court due to a shortage of judges.

"On behalf of the members of our Bar Association, and their clients, I wish to record our dismay that these sessions have been cancelled," said John G Harte, the President of the Kilkenny Solicitor's Bar Association.

Mr Harte also remarked that given that the High Court sessions only take place once a year, the impact of the cancellation will be 'particularly severe on the people of Kilkenny'.

"The purpose of the Provincial High Court list is to enable citizens have their cases heard locally, without the need or them or their witnesses to travel to Dublin. The cancellation of the sessions at short notice is particularly difficult for clients, some of whom have been waiting years for a hearing date, and who have emotionally prepared for their case being heard in November."

The leading city-based solicitor also said that there is particular concern that the cancellation of the sessions may be the start of a pattern and the downgrading of the Kilkenny High Court sessions.

"The Kilkenny sessions have always been regarded as a particularly productive application of judicial resources, in that a significant number of cases were disposed of during the two week sittings.

"The loss of this year's High Court sitting will have a significant effect on the economy of Kilkenny City. The High Court sessions generate a sizeable economic boost during the two weeks in terms of hotel bookings, restaurant activity and other income at what is otherwise a quiet time of the year."