Kilkenny hospital officially launches Integrated Community Midwifery Service

An Integrated Community Midwifery Service for Women in the Kilkenny and Carlow area has been launched by the Maternity Department of St Luke’s General Hospital.

The launch of this service, which has been operational since 2018, means that women who attend St Luke’s Maternity Services are provided with greater choices in the type of care and birthing options that were previously available, including early home transfers.

“This service offers choice to women in the type of care and birthing options that are available to them. This service is safe, quality driven, evidence based and tailored to the individual needs of women and their families,” said Clare Kennedy, Registered Advanced Midwife Practitioner and Clinical Lead for Midwifery Led services in St Luke’s General Hospital.

Clare alongside a team of six midwives work together providing this service to expecting mothers. The service aids in supplying midwifery led care, to women who attend the hospital, in-line with the maternity strategy that is safe, standardised, of high-quality and offers a better experience and more choice to women, families and fathers.

The official launch took place in St Luke’s General Hospital’s Education Centre and included women who recently used the service.

“Everyone is so amazing in this hospital. I can't get over it. It’s not just a service we received. It's love!” said recent service user, Anna Tomaz.

If you wish to learn more about the newly launched Integrated Community Midwifery Service or if you have any questions, please email Community.MidwiferySLGH@hse.ie.