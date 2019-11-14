Kilkenny TD calls for public enquiry into Scouting Ireland - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin Children and Youth Affairs spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD has called for an urgent public investigation into Scouting Ireland, saying that it is unacceptable that the organisation has been allowed to investigate itself, and that it should never have been the case.

Deputy Funchion said;

“Last night's RTÉ Investigates programme showed us the heartbreaking reality faced by those let down by Scouting Ireland and the scouting organisations that preceded its formation.

“Children have been failed in so many different ways in this State and the only way we will get adequate answers to how these failures is through a public, independent enquiry.

“This is urgently needed, and I am adding Sinn Féin’s voice to the growing calls for this.

“It should never have been the case - in any situation - that Scouting Ireland should have been left to investigate itself. This serves to undermine the integrity of the investigation as well as push the likelihood of justice being delivered out to touch.

“A public, independent inquiry is the best way to proceed forward, with relevant child protection bodies and government Departments playing a key role as necessary."