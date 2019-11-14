Burglars ransack house in Callan and cash stolen

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a burglary at an address on Lower Bridge St, Callan and are appealing to the public for information.

The incident occurred between 5pm and 12.30am yesterday evening. The homeowner returned home to find the door had been forced open using tools. Rooms were ransacked and cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on (056) 7775000.