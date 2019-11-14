Sun may shine on major planning application for Kilkenny
Further information has been received on a plan for a solar farm in South Kilkenny
Further information on a major planning application for a Solar Farm at Derrynahinch, Kiltorcan, Ballyhale has been received by Kilkenny County Council.
It is envisaged that it will have an area of up to 9 hectares, to include electrical transformer/ inverter station modules, battery storage modules, solar PV panels ground mounted on steel support structures, access roads, fencing and associated electrical cabling, ducting and ancillary infrastructure.
