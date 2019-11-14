Music Network brings world-class tenor and guitar duo to Kilkenny

Music Network presents tenor Ben Johnson and guitarist Sean Shibe play The Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, November 24.

This world-class duo will perform a fascinating love-themed programme that connects music, poetry and people across centuries. Beginning with the 16th century love songs of Dowland, Rosseter and Morley, the programme stretches on to the grand, yearning Romanticism of Schubert and Beethoven, to Walton’s 20th century masterpiece Anon in Love, and as far as Lawra, a new Music Network commission from Brian Bolger receiving its premiere performances on this tour.