Legendary Master chef and his sommelier wife feted in Kilkenny

The father of the food industry in Kilkenny was recognised by his peers over the weekend.

Master chef, Eugene McSweeney and his wife Breda ran the award winning Lacken House on the Dublin road for over 35 years.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Lady Anne Restaurant in the Creamery House, Castlecomer was full as friends, fellow chefs and others from the food industry celebrated Eugene and Breda’s contribution to Kilkenny’s reputation as a food destination.

Just 40 diners enjoyed the recreation of a six course set menu of some of Eugene’s famous culinary delights from that period accompanied by Sommelier Breda’s wine pairing.