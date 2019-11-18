Celebrate arrival of Beaujolais Nouveau in Kilkenny

The Americans may have their Thanksgiving on the last Thursday in November but the Europeans have another one on the third Thursday in November, that is the arrival of the Beaujolais Nouveau wine.

Just a few weeks ago this wine was grapes on a vine but now it has been processed and is ready to serve. All over Europe and particularly in France people gather to taste and celebrate the arrival of the Beaujolais Nouveau, and here in Kilkenny we are no different.

The Alliance Française in Kilkenny are hosting a Beaujolais Nouveau night in the Club House Hotel on Thursday at 8pm. Along with tasting the wine you can learn about some of the challenges facing wine growers with a talk by celebrated horticulturalist Tanguy de Toulgoet. Join the Europeans and raise a glass to the delights of Beaujolais wine on Thursday night!