Kilkenny Property Watch: A perfect home for horse lovers with stables and land

Ayre

Modeshill

Mullinahone

Co Tipperary

E41 KT51

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring to the market this delightful family home in a mature setting on 1.78 acres / .72 hectares of landscaped gardens with a paddock.

The property is located in Mullinahone, 28kilometres from Kilkenny City and 10 kilometres from Callan.

The property is approached by a stone entrance and electric gates, the tarmac avenue leading to the house is bounded by stud railing and mature trees. A gravel driveway off the main avenue leads to five block built stables.

A hardcore area is located in front of the stables and could be converted into an area for a sand arena amongst other uses. There is access to the paddock from the stable yard.

Built in 2006, this unique home has a charming traditional atmosphere and with many examples of bespoke aspects of design that stand out.

An inviting space, the entrance hall has a marble floor with a striking solid oak monkey tail staircase

A guest wc is located of the hallway. A smart study with dual aspect windows is located to the front of the property.

The formal dining room with bay window has wonderful views of the front garden. The living room with dual aspect windows overlooks the rear garden. Double doors lead through from the living room to the breakfast room. There is

access to the kitchen from the breakfast room and also the main entrance hall. A utility room is located off the kitchen.

The first floor boasts five bedrooms and the main bedroom has its own en-suite and dressing room. The family bathroom is tiled in marble and finished with a double jacuzzi bath, wc and wash hand basin.

The house links effortlessly with the gardens and grounds including a

beautifully-maintained, south-facing patio area.

Guide Price: €450,000

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941