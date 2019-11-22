Kilkenny tech entrepreneur boasts the largest social media site to come out of Ireland

A Kilkenny tech entrepreneur has founded a company, Mobstar, which is taking the social media world by storm.

The lifelong musician built the first global mobile talent discovery platform to connect artists directly to fans, mentors and industry professionals through image and media competitions.

“We launched it for music, modelling, fashion, dance and more but we ended up focusing on the beauty pageant industry through our partnership with the Miss World Group.

“Mobstar runs the multimedia search for Miss World across 140 countries. We love working with Miss World because of their charity arm Beauty with a Purpose. BWAP has raised over $500 million for disadvantaged children around the world. We get to be part of that family and do our bit to help,” he said.

Mobstar is based in Kilkenny and the Ukraine and has a team of 14, most of whom work remotely.

“Mobstar is a great example of what technology can do to create social change. Anyone around the world with a smartphone can upload a video on Mobstar and push it out to their friends to vote and build their fanbase.

“We’ve have 1.5 million downloads in the past 12 months. Earlier this year Mobstar was the No 1 downloaded app in Nepal beating Facebook, Tic Tok, Snapchat and Instagram. It’s strange to think that our small Kilkenny start up can achieve those heights and even stranger to wake up to thousands of new users daily posting about their lives.”

Mr Morrisey explains that their are several reasons that he attributes to his success.

“We don’t sell people’s data. We don’t spam. We remove all inappropriate images and videos.

“I think people are fed up getting their feeds full of useless information and knowing that everything they post is getting sold on for profit. For us there’s a purpose beyond profit, building our community is our main focus over the next 12 months,” he added.

The tech entrepreneur also points out that his company, Mobstar is not competing with Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

“We’re a new ecosystem to sit alongside. We use deep linking into other networks to drive traffic and deep fan engagement.

“We’re gamifing the network and building languages next to help us scale. It’s a mass acquisition of monthly active users model where we’re collecting new users daily. That gives us value.

“The most exciting part is when fans start using Mobstar as their own social network. It’s not just for talent it’s for everyone who wants a safe friendly environment to post content and connect with friends. We’re still a very small network compared to the leading ones but we are getting there,” he added.

Brendan Morrissey also launched iDyslexic earlier this year to assist children and adults living with dyslexia and is currently working in the area of autism and building apps to help the homeless.