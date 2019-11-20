Major success for Kilkenny gardai as burglary thwarted

Kilkenny gardai had a major success last night, thwarting a robbery, bringing in the garda helicipter to catch three suspects afterwards.

Following the dramatic events of last night when householders in the city heard the helicopter overhead, three men are in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station on Dominic Street.

This follows the attempted robbery last night in the Johnswell area of the county just seven miles from the city.

One suspect was detained at the scene, while a manhunt followed for the other suspects which saw the Garda helicopter use state-of-the-art equipment to track their movements. Two other men were apprehended and brought to the city station.

A quantity of building equipment and tools were recovered during the operation