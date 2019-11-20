Here's where you can avail of free parking in Kilkenny this Christmas

There will be free parking in two council carparks in Kilkenny on certain dates in the lead-up to Christmas, in order to encourage people to come in and shop local.

At Market Yard, parking will be free of charge from 9am to noon on Monday, December 9 to Thursday, December 12 inclusive, and from Monday, December 16 to Thursday, December 19 inclusive. There will be no parking charges from Wednesday, December 25 to Saturday, December 28.

County Hall carpark will be open and free of charge to the public on the following dates: Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1; Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8; Saturday and Sunday,

December 14 and 15; Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22; and Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28. There will be no parking charges on Christmas Eve. The carpark will close at 6.30pm each day.