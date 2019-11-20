Kilkenny Garda superintendent praised 'quick thinking action of member of public' in Johnswell burglary

A garda superintendent has praised 'the quick-thinking actions of a member of the public' in an incident in the Johnswell area of the city last night.

A burglary took place at a rural location in Johnswell shortly after 7.30pm. One male was arrested at the scene and two men were arrested a short time later following a manhunt using a garda helicopter with specialist equipment.

"Last night's success resulted from the quick-thinking actions of a member of the public and is an example of the close co-operation between Kilkenny gardaí and the community in their effort to combat crime and to keep Kilkenny safe," said Supt Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station.

All three suspects are being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.