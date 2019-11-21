Best tourist pub in Ireland - Malzard's Stoneyford Kilkenny

Fred strikes a blow for rural pubs

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

Fred and Brid Malzard, Stoneyford, Kilkenny (centre)picking up the award for Ireland's best tourist pub at the VFI awards last night

Stoneyford publican, Fred Malzard struck blow for small, rural pubs last night when he won Best Tourist Pub in Ireland title at the prestigious annual vintners' federation awards.

Fred and Brid have developed a number of strategies to help business in the small village of Stoneyrford and now tourist buses are flocking there to see an authetenic rural pub.