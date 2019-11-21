Kilkenny cathedral hosts urban jungle of mysterious Christmas trees

Once again, the aisles of St Canice’s Cathedral will be filled with unknown species of trees for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The amazing spectacle takes place from December 5 — 10, so be sure to make your way up to the hill of Canice. To make this bigger and better than last year, why not enter a tree and enjoy being part of the festival? Crafty groups, families, schools and individuals all have fun creating their display however large or small.

Just get your entry form in by the end of November and then come along and place your tree in the magical forest. In the festive atmosphere you can also enjoy beautiful music, children’s events, climb up to the cathedral belfry and enjoy a coffee from the Gourmet Monk and stock up on a few treats from the seasonal stall.

All details are available on the cathedral website, but you also can ring or drop in to find out all details of how to enter or what’s on to plan your visit as part of Yulefest. See www.stcanicescathedral.ie.