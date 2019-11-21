Breaking :Two men remanded in custody in connection with Johnswell burglary

Two men have appeared in court today charged in connection with a burglary at a rural location in Co Kilkenny earlier this week.

Edward Carthy, 27 Rioch Street, Kilkenny is charged with burglary and assault causing harm at Ossory Hill, Johnswell on October 19. The 25-year-old was refused bail and was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Monday.

Jimmy Carthy, Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site also appeared in court charged with burglary at Ossory Hill, Johnswell on October 19. The 20-year-old was refused bail and was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Monday.