My Kilkenny Life: Frances Sweeney

What's your idea of a perfect day, or weekend out in Kilkenny?

Attending a hurling match in Nowlan Park and having a coffee afterwards. I think the enjoyment that families get from a day in the Park is very underrated. I especially liked seeing The Johnstown team of 1970 being honoured at the recent County Final in Nowlan Park.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime and why?

Probably too many to mention. There have been great advances made in the arts and culture side of Kilkenny, and I think the various festivals have put Kilkenny on the map in a big way. I also love the work that every small village and school put in to enhancing the future for children in sport. A lot of teachers and parents deserve great credit.

What's your first Kilkenny memory?

Boarding in Loreto Convent and being allowed to go downtown was such a treat.

What's your favourite part of the country and why?

Kilkenny is blessed to have so many lovely spots to visit for a walk or for a drive. Kilkenny Castle, Castlecomer Discovery Park, Inistioge, are the obvious ones, but there are loads.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

Kilkenny Castle, Rothe House, Kytelers Inn, Kilkenny laneways. Tourists and locals alike love the whole feel of them. We take them all almost for granted, which is understandable, but we should remember how lucky we are to be part of Kilkenny.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I enjoy reading the likes of Gerry Moran and I have seen some of Willie Egan's plays which are very good. I love to see new writers emerging such as Judy Rhatigan. Mary Cradock, who is a member of Lake Production, wrote about ten children's shows which were wonderful. I also like the photos.



What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

A lot of businesses are closing, which will lead to a loss of people visiting Kilkenny.I do not know what the answer is but certainly something will need to be done or at the very least, the problems will need to be addressed.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would have set-downs of 20 minutes. At the minute there is nowhere to park in the city if you're only dropping or collecting something. A lot more parking facilities are needed. Maybe parking for three hours free, this facility is in our nearest rival town, Carlow, and we need to compete if businesses are to survive.