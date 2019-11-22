Yulefest Kilkenny wishes you a 'Mary' Christmas as festival programme launched

Yulefest Kilkenny Christmas festival returns to celebrate its fourth year and in 2019 is offering a bumper six week festival running from 22nd November 2019 to 6th January 2020.

There’s a firm focus on sustainability running throughout the festival programme this year and TV personality, re-use advocate and Kilkenny native Mary FitzGerald will be officially launching the festival in Kilkenny City on Saturday, November 23.

Yulefest Kilkenny is a curated and inclusive Christmas festival that welcomes visitors and locals to enjoy and participate in a range of high quality, festive events in Kilkenny City and County throughout the festive season. It has quickly emerged as a go-to Christmas festival for all the family and received a listing in Skyscanner’s Guide to the Best Christmas Festivals in Ireland 2018.

The official switching on of Kilkenny City’s Christmas lights takes place at 5.30pm on Saturday evening at The Parade, Kilkenny City with Mayor Martin Brett and Mary FitzGerald; previously the host of RTE TV’s ‘How Do You Do?’ programme. Expect a festive atmosphere with appearances from Santa Claus (Kilkenny Person of the Year!), Star Wars characters, Fíonn the friendly Irish Wolfhound and mascot for the 3rd Infantry Battalion, singalongs with The Lady Desart Choir & Musical Society and surprise guests. All ages are invited to attend this free public event and to enjoy the very best of what Kilkenny City and County has to offer throughout the festival programme. Shoppers are also encouraged to ‘Shop Kilkenny’ as it offers an easier way to be sustainable this Christmas and local spending helps to shape our community and the future of where we live, work and play!

For this event (and the full festival programme) see www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for more details.

All ages are invited to enjoy a wide range of free and affordable seasonal events added weekly throughout the Yulefest Kilkenny festival. Focused on families, Christmas catch uppers, day-trippers and festive aficionados, all can customise their Christmas visit at yulefestkilkenny.ie.

The website showcases all events and facilitates online event bookings as necessary so festival goers can create personal, festive itineraries to enjoy at their own pace.