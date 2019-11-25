Woman scammed our of cash by con artist in Graignamanagh

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Fairview area of Graiguenamanagh during which the homeowner was scammed by a con artist pretending to be looking for her lost dog.

The homeowner answered a call to her back door, it was a female who was looking for her dog.

The homeowner helped the female look for her dog for a couple of minutes, on return to her house she found her purse to be missing and a number of items of jewellery were also missing.

Anyone with information contact gardaí in Thomastown on (056) 7754150.