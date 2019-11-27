Suspects in custody in connection with burglary in rural location in Kilkenny

Two members of the Travelling Community are in custody charged in connection with a burglary in a rural townland.

Edward Carthy, 27 Rioch Street, Kilkenny is charged with burglary and assault causing harm at Ossory Hill, Johnswell on November 19. The 25-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny District Court on December 10.

Jimmy Carthy (20), Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site was also charged with burglary at Ossory Hill on November 19.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court on December 10. Two suspects charged in connection with a burglary at a rural location were refused bail at a court sitting last Thursday.

Garda Edward Laffan outlined to the court that gardaí were objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the alleged incident.

It is alleged that at 7.20pm a father and son arrived at their farmyard at Ossory Hill in Johnswell and observed a number of males trying to flee the scene in a silver car.

It is further alleged that the defendant assaulted the injured party by punching him five to ten times and was restrained until gardaí arrived.

It is also alleged that the injured party, the son, require medical attention at St Luke’s Hospital.

It is further alleged that the silver car at the scene contained tools stolen from a shed in the farmyard and that a threat was made to one of the injured parties.

Bail Refused

Bail was also refused in respect of Jimmy Carthy (20), Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site who is also charged with burglary at Ossory Hill on November 19.

Detective Garda Brian Shirren told the court that gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged incident.

It is alleged that on the date in question gardaí responded to a burglary at Johnswell and that the alleged injured parties, a father and son, had called to their farm.

It is alleged that injured parties observed a silver car parted and men fleeing from the car. The injured parties attempted to restrain the males.

It is also alleged that during the course of the struggle Jimmy Carthy (20) escaped and that gardaí carried out a search accompanied by air support and subsequently arrested the defendant.

Another male was also questioned in connection with the incident. He was subsequently released without charge. Investigations are ongoing.