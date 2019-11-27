Funding announced for fisheries conservation initiative in Kilkenny

A weir stabilisation project in Kilmacow is among the recipients of €1 million in funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland, announced today by Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries Sean Canney.

The grants will support fisheries conservation, protection and education initiatives and give the public greater access to fishing sites around the country.

In Kilkenny, funding of €30,000 has been granted for a weir stablisation project at Behal’s Weir at Kilmacow. This project will remove the collapsed weir, stabilise the river bank and ensure improved passage of fish. A separate project at Brett’s Weir also received funding of €55,000 to support the design of a shovel ready project for a fish pass to improve the passage of salmon up the river.

Overall the funding has been awarded to 25 projects in 16 counties, alongside two nationwide initiatives, and is made available by Inland Fisheries Ireland under its National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD). Since 2016, the NSAD has supported 128 projects across the country with over two-thirds (69%) of projects completed to date with the remaining projects in progress.

This latest funding is granted through the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (€894,850), NSAD Capital Grants Fund 2019 (€128,300) and the Midlands Fisheries Fund (€15,000). The funding call was oversubscribed with applications from community groups, angling clubs and local authorities all looking to improve and protect their local fisheries resource.

“As Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, I am delighted to make over funding available to projects in Kilkenny and across the country which will help us conserve, protect and develop a sustainable fisheries resource for all. The range of projects which we are supporting gives an insight into the diverse requirements of the fisheries resource as the demand for funding for fisheries projects continues across the country," said Minister Canney.

“Some of the projects receiving funding will focus on recovering valuable salmon and sea trout stocks while others will look to build infrastructure which will help those of all abilities access fishing. However, all projects have a commonality in that they will help deliver a sustainable inland fisheries and sea angling resource and in turn, help us realise the economic and social benefits which the fisheries resource offers to communities nationwide.”

CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland Dr Ciaran Byrne said Inland Fisheries was already partnering with over a hundred clubs and associations in the delivery of fisheries projects.

"Those who were successful in securing funding include fishing clubs, community groups, sports clubs, tourism providers and local authorities. It was great to see recognition of the importance and potential of the resource from different groups and we look forward to working with them in delivering these projects for their communities," he said.

For further information and a full list of projects receiving funding, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/ funding .