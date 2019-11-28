Conservation consultant Frank Keohane to give final cathedral talk in Kilkenny

The fourth and final talk from this year’s series of ‘October Talks In November’ has been postponed from this Friday, and will actually take place in December.

On December 6, at 1pm, Cathedral conservation consultant Frank Keohane will give his talk on Sir Thomas Deane’s 1860s restoration of the cathedral in the cathedral library.

Frank Keohane is a chartered building surveyor and architectural historian who has specialised in the surveying, recording, repair, refurbishment and conservation of historic buildings in Ireland for the last 20 years.

Frank is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). Having completed the RICS Building Conservation Accreditation Scheme (BCAS), he is one of only four chartered surveyors in Ireland who are fully accredited in building conservation.

He completed a Masters Degree in Urban and Building Conservation at University College Dublin in 2002 and in 2009 attended the prestigious Attingham Summer School for the study of country houses and their collections. Previously an associate at Paul Arnold Architects, a prominent RIAI Grade 1 Conservation Architecture Practice, his extensive experience includes the inspection, repair and refurbishment of town and country houses, commercial and public buildings and churches of various denominations.

Notable past projects include, in Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, St Werburgh’s Church, Dublinia and the School of Nursing at Trinity College, St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny, Castletown House (East Wing and Home Farm) and Moore Abbey in Kildare, Malahide Castle in Fingal and Johnstown Castle in Wexford.

This 1pm talk costs €5, and that includes a light lunch afterwards.