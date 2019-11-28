Planning Permission granted for 85 houses in Callan

Kilkenny County Council has granted planning permission for a development of 85 houses in Callan.

The site is at Bolton, Callan.

Bolton Homes Ltd have been granted permission for 85 two storey dwellings comprising six two-bed, mid terrace units; 36 three-bed, mid and end terrace units; 30 three-bed, semi-detached units; 10 four-bed, semi-detached units; and three four-bed detached units.

Permission is included for construction of a 235sqm single story creche and associated car parking.

Also the completion of the road network and underground services previously commenced.

Provision of an entrance from neighbouring Roselawn estate.

The permission is conditional.