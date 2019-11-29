Kilkenny gardaí warn over Revenue phone scam in recent days

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Gardaí are warning people not to give out bank details over the phone following a scam that is targeting people living in the Kilkenny area.

A number of members of the public have contacted gardaí in Kilkenny in recent days reporting that have received phone calls from a Waterford number (051) purporting to be from Revenue. 

"This is a scam - we are warning people not  to give out bank details to anyone over the phone," a garda spokesperson said.

 


 