Kilkenny gardaí warn over Revenue phone scam in recent days

Gardaí are warning people not to give out bank details over the phone following a scam that is targeting people living in the Kilkenny area.

A number of members of the public have contacted gardaí in Kilkenny in recent days reporting that have received phone calls from a Waterford number (051) purporting to be from Revenue.

"This is a scam - we are warning people not to give out bank details to anyone over the phone," a garda spokesperson said.







