Budget bits: Some takeaways from Kilkenny's 2020 council budget

Here are the total spends in the main service areas from Kilkenny County Council’s €83.5 million Budget 2020.

Housing

In total, €17.6 million has been allocated to housing and building, up from €16.5 million in 2019. Housing estate management, which had been reduced to €60,000 in recent years, will be restored to €80,000 in 2020.

As part of an amendment proposed and agreed, the housing maintenance budget has been increased by €450,000 to €2.4 million. The homeless grant has been reduced by €100,000 to €600,000 in line with the reduction in homeless presentations.

Roads and transport

A total of €22.6 million has been allocated to roads under the budget, up from €22.3 million in 2019. Last year’s allocations for surface dressing on primary, secondary, regional and local roads have been maintained.

Income from parking charges and fines is slightly up at just over €2.3 million, while marginal increases are envisioned for parking enforcement and management and maintenance of carparks.

Water services

The handover to Irish Water continues, and discussions are ongoing. The total for the service division is €6.6 million, broadly the same as in 2019.

Development projects

A sum of €10.6 million has been allocated to development management, increased from €9.7 million this year.

Funding for the enforcement category has been increased from €352,100 to €423,600 for 2020, mostly due to salaries.

There is no change for allocations for the likes of the St Patrick’s Day and Christmas festivals. There is a small increase for Woodstock Gardens, while the Castlecomer Discovery Park’s allocation (€20,000) has been maintained.

Budget provision has also been maintained for the Garda Youth Awards, Ossory Youth, and Kilkenny People of the Year Awards. The allocation for unfinished estates has been reduced by €20,000.

Environmental services

There is just under €11.5 million for environmental services, an increase from €11.2 million this year.

Landfill operations will receive a reduced allocation for 2020, down to €584,000. However, recycling facilities at Dunmore bring centre will receive an increase in its allocation.

There is additional provision in the litter management category (€591,900 total), with most of the extra funding for litter control/illegal dumping. There’s also an additional €30,000 allocation for the Piltown Municipal District.

A sum of €40,000 has been adopted for residual waste collection services in the city, and €5,000 for litter bins.



Recreation and amenity

Total funding of €6.4 million has been provided for recereation and amenity. Library services operation has an increased allocation due to wages, and additional staff. The book fund remains below the national average, despite a small increase to €113,000. Funding amounts to the Watergate and Rothe House have been maintained.

Agriculture, education, health and welfare

The total projected spend in this category is €639,000. There is a reduction in the spend for veterinary services, and a €15,000 increase for operation of the dog warden service. Other animal welfare services, including horse control, is down €10,000.

Miscellaneous

There is €7.6 million estimated spend for 2020 in this service area, up from €6.5 million. Among the increases are refunds and irrecoverable rates (€4.5 million) up from €3.2 million.