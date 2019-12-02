BREAKING - 4,600 people in Bennettsbridge Kilkenny now have safe drinking water after local water supply removed from the EPA’s remedial action list

Over 4,600 water consumers in Co Kilkenny received good news this week following the removal of Bennettsbridge water supply by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from their Remedial Action List (RAL).

The RAL identifies drinking water supplies that are ‘at risk’ of failing to consistently supply safe, clean drinking water. The Bennettsbridge supply has been given the thumbs up by the EPA following extensive investment and upgrade works by Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.

Ian O’Neill of Irish Water says, “The water treatment process at the plant was inadequate due to insufficient protection against cryptosporidium. The upgrades have provided a more advanced water treatment process, improving the drinking water quality and benefitting Bennettsbridge and the surrounding area through the delivery of a clean, safe drinking water supply.

“The publication of the latest RAL by the EPA confirms that whilst improvements have been made in many areas, the scale of the challenge faced by Irish Water in ensuring the delivery of clean and safe water in Kilkenny and throughout the country remains.

“As a single national utility Irish Water has been able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water treatment plants and focus investment where the risk to our customers is highest. Nationally Irish Water has adopted a prioritised programme of works which will require an investment of €2 billion by 2021. Significant improvements are being achieved year on year by this approach right across the country.”

Irish Water is committed to ensuring that all of its customers have safe, clean drinking water. It is working in partnership with Local Authorities to address the issues affecting the water supplies which remain on the RAL and to bring them to a standard where the EPA determines that they can be removed.

The RAL is updated quarterly by the EPA for those water supplies where investment in treatment processes is required. Irish Water has a prioritised programme of investment for all schemes on the RAL.