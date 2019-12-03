Ballyragget’s Triona Bartholin awarded Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan, recently announced details of an investment of €24 million in early-career researchers under the Irish Research Council’s Government of Ireland programmes.

Since 1 September 2019 a new cohort of 215 postgraduate researchers, began conducting cutting-edge research across disciplines, one such successful scholar is Triona Bartholin, PhD student in the School of Business at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) under the supervision of Dr Aidan Duane. Triona is aiming to understand the technological, organisational, and environmental factors impacting Human Capital Analytic (HCA) adoption in organisations.

Triona Bartholin, a past pupil of St Dominic's College, Cabra, Dublin 7 is the only student at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) to be awarded a Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship this year. She is conducting a PhD by Research on the topic of Human Resource Analytics. Human Resource analytics is the use of data related to people, coupled with statistical analyses, to establish business impact and drive evidence based decision making in organisations.

She is a daughter of Colm and Margaret Brangan and is originally from Castleknock in Dublin 15. Now based in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny Triona is married to Fabrice Bartholin, from France, who is currently lecturing in Hospitality Management and is Course Leader of the Higher Certificate in Arts Hospitality Studies at WIT. Fabrice is also undertaking a PhD by Research which is supported by WIT.

In her scholarship application she outlined her desire to investigate the factors impacting human capital analytic adoption in organisations. Having worked for many years as a Human Resource Manager, Triona is keen to understand how analytics can be implemented within organisations and what the potential outcomes of this are for the employees and the organisation alike.

Triona explains why she applied for the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship: “It provided me with an amazing opportunity to undertake research in an emerging field which is at the cross section of information systems and human resource development. I am extremely proud and grateful to be associated with such a prestigious award.

“Given my practitioner background and love of learning I hope to continue to work closely with colleagues in the industry and pursue research which will benefit others.”

Dr Mark White, VP Research, Innovation & Graduate Studies at Waterford Institute of Technology welcomed this great achievement under the Irish Research Council Award, stating “We value ourselves here in WIT with competing for and delivering high quality, relevant and impactful research projects for our community. Through schemes like the IRC Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship WIT creates linkages on a national scale for its scholars. Receiving such prestigious awards reminds us and the higher education sector that WIT is ready to start our journey towards becoming the Technological University of the South East.”

Announcing the investment, Minister Halligan said the Irish Research Council’s Government of Ireland programmes are aimed at ensuring Ireland has a strong pipeline of research talent to meet our current and future needs.

“The Irish Research Council’s early-career awards not only cultivate leading-edge technical skills and knowledge, but also promote the development of a range of transferable skills, including resilience, creative thinking and self-directed learning. These skills are highly prized by employers and enterprise and will support Ireland as a strong competitor for investment.”