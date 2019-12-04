Major accolade for Kilkenny man at the heart of public relations in the south east

A Kilkenny man has received recognition for his contribution to public relations and the media in Ireland.

Brian Nolan who lives in Templeorum in south Kilkenny was last week conferred with a fellowship by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland. Brian who co-founded Bance Nolan Ltd in 2001 began his professional career as a radio journalist in Kilkenny in the mid-1990s.

While his background is in media relations, he has increasingly focused in recent years on internal communications and employee engagement and purpose. Awarded just over 50 times in the Institute’s 66-year history, the PRII Fellowship recognises outstanding contributions to the public relations profession over a sustained period.