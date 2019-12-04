Major boost to Kilkenny tourism from Springhill Court Hotel
45 new bedrooms planned
Major expansion of Springhill Court Hotel, Waterford Road, Kilkenny planned
A major expansion of the The Springhill Court Hotel on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny has been lodged with the county council.
A four-storey extension to the front and side of the existing hotel comprising of 45 no. bedrooms is planned with storage rooms plus additional passenger lift together with associated plant rooms and reconfiguration of parking layout to provide additional spaces and to include car park security barriers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on