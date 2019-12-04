BREAKING - Kilkenny city plan for 266 new houses, a 126 bed nursing home and new city park lodged

The largest, most comprehensive and all encompassing planning application for the city in a generation has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.

Daly's Hill will see 266 new residential units including 133 houses and 133 apartments and duplex units built under the plan.

A new 126 bed nursing home of 7,236.79 sq m will be built as part of the application by Daly's Hill Limited.

Almost four hectares of open parkland comprising part of the Breagagh Regional Park including the provision of combined cycleway/footpath through the park will be built.

A crèche facility of 733.12sq m; two office blocks with a gross floor area of 3,548.38 sq m including commercial/retail units with a gross floor area of 327.40sqm.

The primary access to the site shall be from a roundabout to be delivered as part of the proposed new Western Environs Road. The proposed development will construct a new access road from this roundabout with a new bridge over the Breagagh River. A minor secondary access road