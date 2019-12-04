Council figures show increased planning activity in Kilkenny

Planning activity increased increased substantially in Kilkenny during 2019, figures from Kilkenny County Council reveal.

The Chief Executive’s monthly report for November shows the changes in applications received, granted or refused compared to the same period last year.

There was a 12% increase in planning applications received by the local authority up to October 2019 compared to October 2018. The number of planning applications granted also rose from 576 to 622 in the period to the beginning of October, representing a 7% rise this year.

The number of planning applications refused rose from 53 to 622 — a 15% increase between the same two nine-month periods.

There was a 10% increase in the number of complaints made (from 90 in 2018 to 100 in 2019), and the council’s responsibilities around enforcement, too, saw increased activity.

While the number of enforcement notices issued fell from 42 to 34 in the period to October, the number of warning letters issued was up 39% (108 letters this year), and the number of cases closed by planning enforcement over the same period increased by 33%.