Kilkenny TD John McGuinness would back no confidence motion against Government

Kilkenny's stand alone Fianna Fail TD, John McGuinness has had enough of what he has described as the farce of the confidence and supply arrangement between his party and the Government which has kept Taoiseach, Leo Varaker in power.

Deputy McGuinness has said he will back a motion of no confidence in the Government if one is tabled in the Dáil.

The move would be in defiance of party policy which has been to abstain in confidence votes under the deal struck to facilitate the Fine Gael-led minority government after the 2016 general election.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD did not participate in Tuesday night's Dáil vote when a Christmas election was averted after the government narrowly scraped a victory in the motion of no confidence in housing minister Eoghan Murphy.